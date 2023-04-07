 Maharashtra Judge Ambatkar succumbs to accident injuries after 17 days
On March 21, Judge Ambatkar had gone for his routine post-meal walk near his residence at Yadravphata near Ichalkaranji when a speeding motorcycle rammed into him from behind.

IANSUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Judge Ambatkar succumbs to accident injuries after 17 days | Representative Image

Kolhapur: Additional District and Sessions Judge of Maharashtra's Ichalkaranji, R. N. Ambatkar, who was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle during an evening walk, succumbed to his grievous trauma injuries after a 17-day long battle for life, officials said here on Friday.

According to police, it was late in the evening of March 21, when Judge Ambatkar had gone for his routine post-meal walk near his residence at Yadravphata near Ichalkaranji.

Man who hit the judge discharged from hospital last week

Just then, a speeding motorcycle rammed into Judge Ambatkar from behind, knocking him down with full force on the road and he suffered serious head injuries.

The speeding motor-cyclist, identified as Anil R. Jadhav, 44, was rushing home from Ichalkaranji to Jambhli when the accident took place, and he was also badly injured and admitted to another hospital for several days till he was discharged last week.

Judge Ambatkar was rushed to a nearby clinic and then to Kolhapur's City Hospital where he underwent trauma surgeries and other treatment, and continued to fight for life till he breathed his last on Friday - a day after his 55th birthday (on April 6), plunging the town into grief.

Hailing from Manchar, Pune, Judge Ambatkar, who was posted to the Ichalkaranji Court in June 2022, is survived by his aged parents, wife, and two daughters.

The Shahapur police station in the town had arrested Jadhav under Indian Penal Code sections and slapped charges of rash driving and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act after his discharge from hospital, though no foul play is suspected.

He was granted a day's police custody and then ordered to be released on bail on medical grounds, but now, after the demise of Judge Ambatkar, the police will decide on enhancing the charges against Jadhav and further probe is underway.

