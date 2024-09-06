Bhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit

Global Summit at Philippines | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yashasvi Kumud from Bhopal has represented India as a youth representative in the Global Summit. It was held in the Philippines with the aim of preparing a common strategy for struggle and campaign at the global level against inequality and discrimination in the world.

More than 200 representatives from 40 countries across the world, including 45 representatives from 9 Asian countries, are participating in this summit which began on September 2 at the University of Philippines Diliman Manila under the leadership of Fight Inequality Alliance (FIA).

It is for the first time, FIA has formed an Asian Council, highlighting the problems and challenges of the people of Asian countries, whose coordinator is Manjit, a renowned social worker from Philippines and co-coordinator is Yashasvi Kumud (Ekta Parishad) from India.

Yashasvi who works especially on issues like gender inequality and discrimination, has presented her views on child rights as a representative of UNICEF in the United Nations in New York in 2016 and has presented the Charter of Demands.

Yashasvi, the first co-coordinator of the Asian Council, said that the purpose of this Global Summit is to work against the inequality and discrimination that deprives 99 % of the people of basic facilities, resources and rights.

“Only one percent of the world's people have a large share of wealth, power and resources. This shows how deep the roots of social and economic inequality are,” she added.