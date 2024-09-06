 Bhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit

Bhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit

It was held in the Philippines with the aim of preparing a common strategy for struggle and campaign at the global level against inequality and discrimination in the world.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Global Summit at Philippines | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yashasvi Kumud from Bhopal has represented India as a youth representative in the Global Summit. It was held in the Philippines with the aim of preparing a common strategy for struggle and campaign at the global level against inequality and discrimination in the world.

More than 200 representatives from 40 countries across the world, including 45 representatives from 9 Asian countries, are participating in this summit which began on September 2 at the University of Philippines Diliman Manila under the leadership of Fight Inequality Alliance (FIA).

It is for the first time, FIA has formed an Asian Council, highlighting the problems and challenges of the people of Asian countries, whose coordinator is Manjit, a renowned social worker from Philippines and co-coordinator is Yashasvi Kumud (Ekta Parishad) from India.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River
article-image

Yashasvi who works especially on issues like gender inequality and discrimination, has presented her views on child rights as a representative of UNICEF in the United Nations in New York in 2016 and has presented the Charter of Demands.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Read Also
VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!
article-image

Yashasvi, the first co-coordinator of the Asian Council, said that the purpose of this Global Summit is to work against the inequality and discrimination that deprives 99 % of the people of basic facilities, resources and rights.

“Only one percent of the world's people have a large share of wealth, power and resources. This shows how deep the roots of social and economic inequality are,” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry

Kerala Man, Parents Booked Harassing Bhopal Woman For Dowry

Bhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit

Bhopal: Yashasvi Kumud Represents India In Global Summit

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Accidentally Fires At Friend In Kolar

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Accidentally Fires At Friend In Kolar

MP: IAF Fighter Pilot Death Court Awards ₹1.69 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Accident Victim

MP: IAF Fighter Pilot Death Court Awards ₹1.69 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Accident Victim

Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Asks Petitioner To Make Encroachers Respondents In His Plea

Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Asks Petitioner To Make Encroachers Respondents In His Plea