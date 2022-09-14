Bhopal: Yash Dubey selected for Central Zone Squad Duleep Trophy tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ranji Trophy-winning MP team player Yash Dubey has been selected to play for the Central Zone Squad in Duleep Trophy cricket tournament. Duleep Trophy is a domestic first-class cricket competition played in India. The match was initially contested by teams representing geographical zones. Since 2016–17 it is played by teams chosen by BCCI selectors.

Sharing this information, Yash Dubey’s coach Shailesh Shukla said, “There is no joy bigger than seeing your student achieve things they deserve. Yash is and has always been a very focused child, and he is calm and grounded and has never been interested in anything other than cricket. Cricket is his only passion, and I feel good that he is finally getting the chance he deserves.”

Coach Shukla added, “I had seen him since he was five or six years old when he started coming to my academy in camps. When he turned 10, I asked his father to send him regularly to play cricket. Since then, he has been preparing with me and getting better with every tournament.”

In Ranji Trophy 2022, Dubey played a big part in MP’s victory as he scored a century and brought MP Ranji team closer to victory against Mumbai.