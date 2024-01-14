Bhopal: XI Class Student Drowns In Tincha Waterfall | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Tincha Waterfall in Simrol police station area on Saturday. The incident occurred around 12 pm when he went into the waterfall for bathing, and he drowned. He left home for school around 9:30 am but instead of attending school he went to the waterfall with his four friends. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Enock son of Anand Topno, a resident of Pushpa Nagar, Khajrana. He was a student of class XI in a city’s school. He left for the school but his four friends met him on the way and took him to the Tincha Waterfall. Enock drowned in the waterfall and his four friends came to their house and did not inform anyone about the incident.

Enock’s father’s friend Shivkumar Yadav said that Enock’s mother is an accountant in the same school and when she came to the house in the evening, she asked her husband that Enock had not come to the school. When his parents contacted one of his friends, he informed them that Enock had gone to Ralamandal and misled them about the incident. His friends made up a false story and told his parents that Enock had gone with his three friends that he met near Ralamandal.

Enock’s parents came to know about the incident in the night when his friends told the truth and informed them about Enock’s drowning. They told that they had planned to visit Ralamandal but they changed their plan halfway as one of them had gone previously to the waterfall and they took Enock there. They went downwards in the waterfall and one of them did not go into the water as he had a fever.

Enock was the first to undress himself and went into the water. He began to drown in the water and they tried to save him but could not be successful. They told that they had informed three people on the spot about the incident and the locals asked them to inform the police.

Instead of informing police, they ran away from the place and went to Ralamandal and bought tickets to enter Deer Park where they planned what to tell everyone and made up the false story about the incident. Enock was the only son of his parents and his father is a garment trader.

The police reached the spot in the night and found Enock’s dress and bag on the stone and his body was uplifted the next day morning. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post- mortem of the deceased.