Bhopal: Work To Get Over 60% Vote Share In LS Election, BJP Workers Told | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has received 48.62 per cent vote share in recently held Assembly election and now this vote percentage has to be taken up to more than 60 per cent in Lok Sabha election 2024 to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats. This was stated by senior BJP leaders at state BJP organisation meeting held in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by national BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal, chief minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Mohan Yadav, national convener of NaMo App Kuljeet Chahal.

The leaders gave credit of unprecedented victory received by BJP in Assembly election to guarantees offered by PM Narendra Modi, election strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and organisational skills of BJP president JP Nadda.

They stated that in comparison to 2018, BJP performed better in regions with dominant SC, ST population. “Party office-bearers and workers will work with the aim of winning every booth in Lok Sabha election,” they said.

At the meeting, BJP workers were told to get connected with NaMo app and update their profile. From booth level to state office-bearers, everyone should become NaMo app ambassador and should accept 100-day challenge. The party workers have been directed to connect 10 people with NaMo app who are not party workers.

A political proposal was tabled by Shardendu Tiwari through which credit of Madhya Pradesh’s victory was given to PM Modi.

At another party meeting, Sunil Bansal said benefit should reach at least 1,000 people in every Assembly seat under PM Vishvakarma Yojana. He spoke on Bharat Viksit Yatra. Chief minister Mohan Yadav said every promise made in election manifesto should be fulfilled.