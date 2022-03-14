Bhopal: Women entrepreneurs to gather in city at International Women Entrepreneurs' Conference

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Association of Women Entrepreneurs (MAWE) is organising a three-day long International Women Entrepreneursí Conference from March 24. It will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall in the city.

The conference would be the third edition of Sustainable Growth Of Women Entrepreneurs & Export Promotion programme organised by MAWE, president Archana Bhatnagar told media persons on Monday.

The organisation aims at providing opportunity to women with lesser reach to connect and collaborate with women entrepreneurs from across the world, she said.

The international conference will bring together women from rural India and from international spectrum on a same platform to do business B2B (business to business) and D2C (direct to customer) and explore export and import opportunities with help of MAWEís branding, packaging and marketing, said Bhatnagar.

The entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services and can sell them too at the three-day international exhibition with over 100 stalls, she said.

The SWEEP 2022 will have conferences and workshop sessions for two days with speakers from across the globe.

The women entrepreneurs will be presented with MAWE Global Achievement Awards to enhance talent. E-sports and fashion show will also be organised.

Delegates from Australia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, France, South Africa, Switzerland, Tanzania, Uganda, UK, Zambia, Bangladesh, Nepal and New York will attend conference.

Women entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries and more than 500 MSME women entrepreneurs participated in the last two editions of the event that were held in Jabalpur.

ALSO READ UAE invites Indore SMEs to invest in SAIF Zone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:28 PM IST