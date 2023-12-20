Bhopal: Woman's Head Smashed With Iron Rod Over Property Dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The brother of a 48-year-old widow and his wife smashed her head in Awadhpuri area of the city on Wednesday morning, the police said. The police added that the woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Roshan Lal Bharti said that the complainant woman, Manju Tiwari (48) had a dispute with her brother named Gopal Gupta owing to share in her property.

Tiwari’s husband Krishna Kumar died years back. On Wednesday morning, Gupta and his wife Suneeta reached Tiwari’s house and began quarrelling with her over their share in property. When the argument heated up, Gupta picked up an iron rod and smashed Tiwari’s head with her. Suneeta also assaulted Tiwari following which Tiwari fell on the ground. The accused duo fled while onlookers rushed Tiwari to a private hospital in the city. She is undergoing treatment and recorded her statements at the hospital itself. Her condition is said to be critical as of now, SHO Bharti said.

Pharmacist arrested for raping domestic help

The local police on Wednesday arrested a pharmacist for raping his 28-year-old domestic help for 11 months at his house on Wednesday. The survivor is a divorced woman, the police added. Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said survivor also used to cook food for a pharmacist Sameer Khan. She was a divorcee and Khan had also separated from his wife. In January 2023, Khan lured the woman into marriage trap and formed physical relationship. He kept committing the act till December 18.

When the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage, he reneged on his promise and threatened the woman with dire consequences. The woman then approached police and lodged a complaint against him on Tuesday. The police arrested Khan on Wednesday.