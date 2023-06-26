Bhopal: Woman Who Duped People Using Tricks Arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year old woman who was involved in duping people through petty magic tricks has been arrested in a joint operation of TT Nagar police and crime branch from a village in Shivpuri district, police said on Sunday. The accused woman Mishri Bai would first hypnotise the victim and then commit the crime.

TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said on May 10, complainant Dr Arvind Yadav told police that a woman came at the gate of his house. She took control over his nine-year old daughter through tricks and asked her to bring valuables from her house.

The girl handed over 20 grams of gold bangles and other gold ornaments to her. She also handed over Rs 1 lakh to the woman. After collecting the amount, the woman left the house. The girl then called her father and told him that she gave gold ornaments to the woman. The matter was reported to the police. The police formed the team and launched the manhunt. Later, the crime branch also joined it. The police conducted raid at different places in the city and on receiving tip off, detained woman’s relatives. The family members shared the details of the woman and the woman was later arrested from a village in Shivpuri district. The accused told police that she hid the items at her house situated in village Bogdi-Pachor in Rajgarh district.