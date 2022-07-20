Bhopal: Woman raped by hubby's friend, given triple talaq, accused arrested

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of two children was raped by her husband's friend. The husband then gave her instant triple talaq. Gautam Nagar police registered the case on Wednesday. Both accused were arrested and sent to jail.

Police station incharge Zaheer Khan told Free Press that the victim was married to Arshad Khan (name changed) in 2013 and were having two children. But for past few years, Abid had been harassing her on flimsy grounds.

Meanwhile, one of his friend Asif Siddique (name changed) began visiting their house and one day, he raped her. Harassed by both man, she left for New Delhi but they followed her. The woman returned to Indore and took shelter in an ashram.

They both reached Indore and mounted pressure on her to come with them. But the woman refused. On this, the husband gave her instant triple talaq.

Fed up, the woman approached Indore police and filed the complaint. The Indore police registered the case and forwarded it to Gautam Nagar police for further action.

The police registered the case under Sectiona 376, 294,206 and 34 of IPC against Asif.

The police have arrested both the accused and sent them to jail.