Bhopal: Woman Kills Self Over Dowry Torture; Hubby, In-Laws Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have cracked the suicide case of a 32-year-old woman, who had hanged herself to death at her in-laws’ house in Kolar on December 10.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Kolar zone Anjali Raghuwanshi said woman who took the extreme step was Preeti Urmalia. She hanged herself from the ceiling of her in-laws’ house in Kajlikheda area of Kolar on December 10. The police launched a probe and learnt that her husband Ashwani Singh and her brother-in-law Shivendra Singh demanded Rs 3 lakh in dowry from her.

Urmaliya’s kin said in-laws demanded luxury vehicles and tortured her. Unable to bear the torment, Urmaliya hanged herself to death. Her husband and kin fled are on the run. ACP Raghuwanshi said that search was on for the accused.

BBA student kills self

A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Nishatpura late on Tuesday night, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Manmohan Singh, a native of Sehore. Singh had moved to Bhopal to pursue a degree in BBA this year and used to reside in Panchwati Colony of Karond along with his brother and his sister.

Investigating officer (IO) at Nishatpura police station Prem Narayan said Singh returned home on Tuesday night and went straight to his room without having dinner. On Wednesday morning, when his younger brother went to his room to wake him up, he found the door locked from inside. He knocked on the door, however, upon receiving no response for 10 minutes, the brother broke open the door and found him hanging.

He immediately informed the police, who rushed his body to Hamidia hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was sent for post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The reason for the extreme step could not be ascertained as no suicide note was found at the spot, the IO said.