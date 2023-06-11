 Bhopal: Woman, Girl Die While Digging Yellow Soil In Balampur Village
Finacial aid of Rs 4 lakh announced

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a minor girl died in a mudslide in Balampur village in Sukhi Sewaniya on Saturday morning, police said. The police added that two other women received injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer VVS Sengar said four women went to a pond near their place to excavate yellow soil after descending into a pit. While digging, a pile of mud fell on the women. Firoza B (36) died on the spot. Tribal girl named Pinki (16) died on way to hospital.

The locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and the team of State Disaster Emergency Response Force was also called, which rescued two other women from the pothole. The survivor women were then taken to the hospital.

Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of women who lost lives in the incident.

article-image

