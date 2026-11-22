Bhopal Woman Dies After Consuming Poison With 2 Children; Kids Also Succumb During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old woman and her two children died after allegedly consuming poison at their home in the in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The woman died during treatment late Saturday night, while her 12-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son succumbed in the early hours of Sunday at Hamidia Hospital.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Rukhsana, lived with her husband Faheem in Arwalia area of Eentkhedi, who provides religious education and also runs a mechanic shop. The couple had two children - a daughter studying in Class 6 and a son studying in Class 2.

Police said that before the incident, Rukhsana had an argument with her husband over a domestic issue involving her sister-in-law.

Faheem told the police that on Friday afternoon, his younger brother's wife had asked Rukhsana for some flour. Rukhsana refused, saying there was not enough flour at home. When Faheem learned about the matter, he reportedly scolded his wife in a strict tone, leaving her upset.

Took Children Home Early From School

According to the preliminary investigation, Faheem was at his shop on Saturday afternoon when Rukhsana brought both children home from school before their usual dismissal time.

She reportedly served them food and behaved normally for some time. Later, she allegedly dissolved a pesticide tablet, commonly used to protect stored wheat, in water and gave it to both children before consuming it herself.

Neighbours Broke Open Door After Hearing Children's Screams

Neighbours told the police that they heard the children screaming from inside the house in the evening. The main door was locked from inside.

Suspecting something was wrong, neighbours managed to open the door and entered the house. They found Rukhsana and both children unconscious, with foam coming from their mouths.

Family members and neighbours immediately rushed all three to Hamidia Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment. However, none of them survived.

Police Investigating All Angles

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Pandey said the preliminary investigation suggested that Rukhsana may have taken the extreme step following the dispute with her sister-in-law and her husband's subsequent scolding.

The woman's father, Halim Khan, also reportedly cited the dispute with her sister-in-law as the reason behind the incident.

Police are recording statements from family members and examining evidence collected from the spot to investigate all possible angles.