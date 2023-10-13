Bhopal: Woman Dies After Accidentally Drinking Water In Glass Laced With Insecticide

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman died after she had accidentally consumed water in a glass that was laced with insecticide in Bajaria locality of the city, the police said on Thursday. Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) Krishna Kushwaha said that the woman who lost her life in the unfortunate incident has been identified as Laxmi Yadav.

Her husband Ritesh, in his statements to the police, said that he is a daily wage labourer and was out of his house for work on October 9. His 3-year-old son was playing at home, and placed a glass on an insecticide container while playing.

The victim, who had been working in the farm fields, returned home and drank water from the same glass which had been placed by her son in the insecticide container. Soon after this, her condition began deteriorating and she was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment for two days. SHO Kushwaha said that they had also recorded Laxmi’s statements during her treatment, in which she clarified that the incident was purely accidental, and there was no conspiracy involved.