 Bhopal: Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old woman, who was attempting to cross a busy road in Khajuri, was crushed to death by a recklessly-driven vehicle on Wednesday noon, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sheela Sen (43), a homemaker.

Khajuri police station house officer (SHO) Neeraj Verma said that the woman was attempting to cross the road when an unidentified car rushing at a high speed mowed her down.

Locals rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the doctors after check-up. The police registered a case against the errant car driver and have begun sifting through the CCTV camera footage to trace the driver.

