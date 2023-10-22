 Bhopal: Woman Booked For Abetting Husband’s Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman Booked For Abetting Husband’s Suicide

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Abetting Husband’s Suicide

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) said that as Dileshwar (42), a police constable had jumped into a lake from Bhadbhada bridge on October 18.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) said that as Dileshwar (42), a police constable had jumped into a lake from Bhadbhada bridge on October 18.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and questioned Dileshwar’s kin. They learnt that his wife Praveena had been harassing him mentally. The police sifted through the chats between Dileshwar and Praveena and found the evidence pertaining to the same.

They have registered a case against Praveena. She has not been arrested till now, Shrivastava said.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also
Bhopal: Non-Compliance Of SC, NGT Order On Pollution Level On Diwali
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Held, Liquor Worth ₹36K Confiscated In Ganj Basoda

MP: Man Held, Liquor Worth ₹36K Confiscated In Ganj Basoda

MP: Only Two Families Rule The Roost In Only ST Seat In Balaghat

MP: Only Two Families Rule The Roost In Only ST Seat In Balaghat

MP: Denied Ticket By BJP, Congress, Narayan Tripathi Contesting As VJP Candidate In Satna

MP: Denied Ticket By BJP, Congress, Narayan Tripathi Contesting As VJP Candidate In Satna

Bhopal: Ramayana, Raasleela In Madhubani Art Form Priced In Lakhs

Bhopal: Ramayana, Raasleela In Madhubani Art Form Priced In Lakhs

Bhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held

Bhopal: Cops Seize ₹3.5L From Car, One Held