Bhopal: Woman Booked For Abetting Husband’s Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) said that as Dileshwar (42), a police constable had jumped into a lake from Bhadbhada bridge on October 18.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and questioned Dileshwar’s kin. They learnt that his wife Praveena had been harassing him mentally. The police sifted through the chats between Dileshwar and Praveena and found the evidence pertaining to the same.

They have registered a case against Praveena. She has not been arrested till now, Shrivastava said.