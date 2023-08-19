Bhopal: Woman Among 3 Held For Trying To Sell Fake Gold Ornaments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arera Hills police station staff have arrested two men and a woman for trying to sell fake gold ornaments, police said on Friday.

Arera Hills police station house officer (SHO) Jai Hind Sharma said complainant Hakeem Khan (57), a driver, was standing at Airtel office trijunction in Arera Hills on Thursday evening when two men and a woman approached him. They showed him gold ornaments and a gold chain, and told him that they needed money and wanted to sell ornaments.

Khan told the trio that he would get all the ornaments checked before purchasing them. On hearing this, the woman gave her some gold pieces for testing, which turned out to be genuine at the jeweller’s shop. When Khan tried getting all the other ornaments inspected, the trio began making excuses. Khan who suspected foul play told the trio that he going home to bring cash. He, however, went to the Arera Hills police station and narrated the entire incident to them.

SHO Sharma and other staffers of the police station reached the spot and arrested the trio. The gold ornaments produced by them were tested, which turned out to be fake. The trio was taken into custody thereafter.

