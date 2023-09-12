Bhopal: Woman, 2 Others Held With 9 Kg Charas In Bhopal; Network Expanded Up To Bihar, Nepal

Three Including Woman Held With 9 KG Charas In Bhopal; Network Expanded Up To Bihar, Nepal | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch on Tuesday arrested three including a woman with 9 kgs of charas in front of Rani Kamlapati railway station, Bhopal.

According to information, the woman involved in the crime came to Bhopal to deliver Nepali charas via Bihar after being ordered by her masters. Bhopal police received a tip-off about the same and were keeping an eye on her.

As soon as she handed over the drug to the client, the crime branch arrested her and the other two accused men.

During police interrogation, all the accused confessed that they had been transporting drug consignments by train in the same manner for about six months. The leader of this gang is from Nepal and the Bhopal crime branch is looking for him.

Nepali Drug was Referred To As ‘Nepali Barfi’

Two of the accused hail from Madhya Pradesh and are identified as Mohhommad Tahir, 30, of Shahjahanabad and Sohanlal Meskar, 35, from Vajpayee Nagar. Whereas, the accused woman, Sharda Devi, is from Bettiah, Bihar.

It is being said that the network of two accused from Bhopal is extended up to Bihar and Nepal as well.

Tip-Off Received From Informer

Police Deputy Commissioner Crime Branch Shrutkirti Somvanshi said that information was received from the informer that a woman was standing near a vegetable vendor in front of Rani Kamlapati station. He has come here from Bihar with a consignment of drugs (charas). Reacting on this, two teams were immediately sent to the spot, where a woman was found with two companions.

All the three accused were taken into custody and brought to the crime branch police station. When all three were searched, about 9 kgs of drugs was found. Top officials were informed about the entire matter.

Sharda Is Paid Rs 5k For The Task

During the interrogation of the Crime Branch, the accused woman Sharda revealed that she gets five thousand rupees for delivering drugs from Bihar to Bhopal. She also said that a man from Nepal hands over the packets to her in Bihar and then she brings it here to Bhopal.

Sale Of Charas Under The Guise Of Auto

Crime Branch DCP Shrutkirti Somvanshi said that Mohd. Tahir is an auto driver and he was smuggling charas pretending as an auto driver in Bhopal. Tahir had roped in Sohan Lal Meskar to assist him in his work, who studied till 8th standard and works as a labourer.

Their clients are from Itwara, Kolar, Shahjahanabad and Gautam Nagar. Currently, the police are interrogating and gathering information about other smugglers.