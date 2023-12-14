Bhopal: With Mohan Yadav As CM, SAF Jawans Hopeful Of Merger Resolution

Mohan Yadav, MP CM | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Armed Force (SAF) jawans are optimistic that the new government will look into their long pending demand of merger with the district police or any other force. Mohan Yadav, who was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, had earlier this year taken up the issue. And now with his assuming the office of the head of the government, the SAF men are anticipating positive movement in the direction of their merger with other forces.

In the past, ministers and public representatives had assured to put up their issues and demands before the Cabinet and also Assembly, however, the issue remains unaddressed as yet.

Yadav, while serving as minister for higher education had moved a note sheet on September 29 urging the then chief minister to merge the SAF with the main police force reasoning there is a single window the recruitment process in the police department from constable to sub-inspector. The candidates having similar qualifications are selected in the District Police Force, but despite having similar capability and efficiency, the working conditions and rules for the SAF personnel are different and much more harsh.

The SAF jawans have to serve at remote places and have to remain away from families thus they are unable to fulfil their social and family responsibilities which might have an effect on their working. The SAF are giving their services in the police stations in the districts, and also in important units like Cyber, CBI, ATS, CID, EOW, Lokayukta, NIA and other agencies.

SAF men said they had written to the Chief Minister urging the merger of their force with that of district forces. The matter was even taken up by around 125 public representatives in the past, however, there has been no action in this direction.

An initiative was taken long back in this regard through Police Headquarters' letter number PUMU/ 1(B)/ 3(A)/ 3108/ 82. In an order issued on September 13, 1982, detailed instructions were issued for the transfer of police from the SAF to the district force but this was later shelved. If the government takes the decision in this direction then around 26,000 SAF personnel will be benefitted