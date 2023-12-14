Bhopal: After CM’s Swearing-in, Plans Are Afoot To Form Ministry |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises have begun to form the ministry after Mohan Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The party organisation has begun to select the names for ministerial berth in the cabinet.

The central leadership of the party in Delhi has also begun to mull over the names of probable ministerial candidates.

According to sources, the central leadership will make a formula which will be implemented in three states.

Some new faces will be inducted into the ministry along with some senior leaders.

A few senior leaders may be kept out of the ministry this time. The ministers, who may be kept out, will be decided by the central leadership.

The ministry will be expanded keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections.

Legislators will be inducted into the ministry on the basis of caste equations.

According to sources, for formation of ministry, entire focus will be on caste equations.

A few supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia and some former ministers may be deprived of a cabinet berth.

Among the supporters of Scindia, only Praduman Singh Tomar, Manoj Choudhary and Tulsiram Silawat may be inducted into the ministry.

From Sagar district, besides former minister Bhupendra Singh, Pradeep Laria may be inducted into the cabinet.

The party leadership is also mulling over the names Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur, Ramesh Mendola from Indore and Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma from Bhopal.

The legislators have also begun to lobby for getting a berth in the ministry.

They are meeting the powerful leaders of the party and making efforts to get cabinet berths.