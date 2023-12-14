Bhopal: Blankets, Bed Sheets Worth ₹4 Lakh Stolen From Trains In Last 2 Months

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blankets, bed sheets, pillows and other stuff worth Rs 4 lakh were stolen from trains’ air-conditioned coaches in last two months, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said in Bhopal. Officials said that in most cases, thieves were passengers travelling in the trains. In other cases, the thefts were committed by habitual offenders. In some cases, AC coach attendants helped thieves to commit the act.

According to senior GRP officials, most incidents took place in Bhopal Express, which runs from Bhopal to Delhi and Rewanchal Express. Besides bed sheets and pillows, taps installed in wash basin, washrooms of trains were also stolen.

The thefts mostly occurred in Bhopal Express, Rewanchal Express, Mahamana Express, Humsafar Express as they take more than 12 hours to reach their destination. In all the trains, there are 12 coaches and just two attendants. At night, attendants fall asleep too and passengers disembarking from the train at such odd hours easily take away bed sheets, pillows, napkins and other stuff provided by railways.

In the past two months, 1,503 bed sheets worth Rs 2.65 lakh were stolen from the trains, which begin from Bhopal. About 189 blankets worth Rs 1.9 lakh and 326 pillows valued at over Rs 10,000 were stolen. GRP TI (Bhopal) Zaheer Khan said no arrests were made recently as such thefts came to his notice.