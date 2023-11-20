Bhopal: Winged Guests Give A Slip For Second Year In A Row

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is for the second consecutive year that Russia Ukraine war and climate change has cast shadow over the arrival of migratory birds to wetlands and myriad water bodies of Bhopal.

At the onset of winters, thousands of foreign winged visitors would be seen at Upper Lake and other water bodies of the state capital, however, much to the disappointment of the bird watchers, like last year, these migratory guests have given a slip this year too.

As of now, only a few migratory birds can be seen around water bodies. The Bhopalites, who would flock around water bodies to watch the foreign winged guests during this time of the season are disheartened over not being able to see these birds for the second consecutive season.

FP Photo

Founder of Bhopal Birds Conservation Society, Mohammad Khalid told Free Press that November is about to end and very seldom the bird watchers are able to sight migratory birds, this is heart wrenching.

“ The use of bombs, artillery, fighter planes in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and similar situations in some other parts of the world has affected the Central Asian Flyway of migratory birds. They get distracted by high decibel noise. Besides this, the winter season is warm and these factors have resulted in very few arrivals of migratory birds,” he said.

The migratory birds used come to Madhya Pradesh from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Siberia, Europe, Indonesia, China etc. As of now, only a handful of migratory birds such as Black Redstart, Spot Billed Duck, Booted Warbler, Bluethroat, Lesser White Throat, Brahminy Shelduck, Yellow, White Wagtail, Coot etc have arrived. Still, Red Crested Pochard, Common Pochard, Gargeny, Common Teal, Painted Stork, Spoonbill etc are yet to arrive.

As far as climatic change is concerned, the winter season is yet to set its foot as days continue to be warmer. This has also hit the arrival of the migratory birds.

Flock count of migratory birds is dropped in wetlands of the city. The ongoing wars in different parts of the world are affecting the migration of migratory birds.

-Dr Sangeeta Rajgir, Bhopal Birds Conservation Society, member secretary

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)