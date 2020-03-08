Bhopal: Wild boar crashes into party, injures 1 person

BHOPAL: Panic and chaos prevailed marred a marriage function at Sayaji Hotel as wild boars sneaked into the party and injured one person.

The guests and hosts who were out for the celebration at the hotel, which is located close to Van Vihar National Park, were in for a wild surprise- as a boar crashed into their party and attacked people.

According to the attendees, the Hotel management tried to hush up matter.

The presence of wild animal created panic among the attendees, and they were seen making abortive attempts to protect themselves. Ultimately one person was injured while trying to protect others.

The rooms at the hotel were booked for the marriage function of daughter of Western Coal Field officer Devendra Bhade (Betul). Bhades guest list included several foreigners as their daughter lives in Vienna.

At the time of checking out, Devendra’s son Mayur spotted the wild boar and raised an alarm.

In the mean time, it attacked Mayur. Mayur was taken to private hospital for treatment.

Sources said that hotel management tried to hush up the matter but relatives informed the forest department.

Team immediately rushed to hotel and searched everywhere but they did not spot any wild animal.

Forest department team carried on rescue operation in entire parts of the hotel.

Forest Officer AK Jhavar said, “We cannot deny the incident of spotting of wild animal as Van Vihar National Park is just adjacent to Hotel. Previously too such incidents have happened and forest department team has launched operation to net the animal and protect people. Wild boar from Van Vihar National Park might have sneaked into the hotel. It might have returned when the alarm was raised. Few people were attacked in marriage function.”