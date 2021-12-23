Bhopal: Why are homeless people sleeping under open sky, asks MPHRC

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC ) has asked the Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania why homeless people were sleeping under open sky and taking shelter in bus stops even when government-run Rain-Basera facilities were available in the city, said an official on Thursday. The Commission also sought a reply from the district administration Balaghat about the villagers moving to the jungle as their village lacked basic amenities.

The MPHRC direction came after it took cognizance of two cases and served notices to officers concerned seeking reply.

In Bhopal it was reported that destitute people were not given beds in Rain-Basera for the want of identity proof. The homeless people have no option but to sleep under the open sky on cold winter nights.

The Commission has sought reply from Bhopal commissioner and collector about the number of Rain-Basera , their strength and the occupancy. The commission also wants to know the number of people sleeping on the footpaths. The officials have been asked to reply within two weeks.

The commission also took note of a report coming from Balaghat, where the residents of forest-village Bodal-jhol under Kiranpur development block had moved to the jungle because of the lack of basic amenities in their village.

The village sans roads has no drinking water and electricity supply, said the commission quoting the report. The village is surrounded by hills and neither the government officer nor the public representatives visit the village to listen to the problems of the people, it said.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from home department Bhopal, collector and chief executive officer district panchayat Balaghat and other related departments about the amount spent on the development of the village in the last five years. It is also asked about the development works in the district and the amount spent in the district in last five years.

The officials have been asked to submit a report within a month.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:13 PM IST