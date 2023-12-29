Bhopal Weather Updates: Drop In Day Temperature At Many Places; Gwalior Records Drop Of 9.5°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain is likely to greet the state around New Year. According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is set to waltz into the Western Himalayas between December 30 and January 2, bringing light rain and snowfall.

Meanwhile, Datia, Gwalior and Rewa recorded visibility below 50 metres. A fog-like condition prevailed in Bhopal in the morning. On the temperature front, there was a drop in day temperature at many places. The highest drop of 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in day temperature in Gwalior, followed by 5.6 degrees Celsius at Khajuraho.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 14 degrees Celsius night temperature. Indore recorded a drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A fresh Western disturbance will approach northwest India from December 30.

Dense to very dense fog occurred over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, southwest Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh.

Dense fog is possible over parts of Northwest Madhya Pradesh and northeast India. An induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is brewing up unseasonal rains, promising to drench parts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.