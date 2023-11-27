Bhopal Weather: First Winter Rain In Many Parts Of State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many parts of state experienced unseasonal first winter rain on Sunday. Ratlam, Ujjain, Badwani, and Jhabua recorded traces while Neemuch recorded light. Considered good for Rabi crops, this rain will compensate the loss due to delay in onset of winter.

According to meteorological department, the reason for these rains can be attributed to two weather systems. One of them is being a trough extending from North Pakistan to Northeast Arabian Sea across west Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Another trough is extending from Southeast Arabian sea to North Maharashtra coast. The combined effect of these weather systems result in heavy showers over many parts of North Maharashtra and Southwest Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rain and hailstorm

Red alert has been issued for heavy rain and hailstorms in next 24 hours in districts like Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Sehore and Harda.

Lightning with thundershower

Yellow alert has been issued for lightning with thundershower in districts like Bhopal, Chhindwara, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Betul, Narmadapura, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopurkalan, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Damoh, Sagar, Vidisha and Raisen.

Good for Rabi crops

Former agriculture director GS Kaushal said, “ Winter rain is good for Rabi crops in Madhya Pradesh. It will help farmers for late showing crops and crops which have already been shown, will get water. This rain will compensate the delay in onset of winter in the state.”

Rainfall

Khargone 24 mm

Ratlam 18mm

Indore 7mm

Dhar 7mm

Ujjain 3mm .