Bhopal Weather: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life; Lowest Visibility Of 50 Metres Recorded In Sagar, Jabalpur & Gwalior |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather remained cloudy as dense fog prevailed in Bhopal and many other parts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Weather conditions are likely to remain same in next 48 hours, weather department said. The visibility reduced to 100 metres in the morning due to fog.

Even when visibility improved, distant things were hardly visible. The fog formation is due to presence of moisture, which caused drizzle in few pockets of state. On Wednesday, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees above normal.

Icy winds blowing from Himalayan region turned the weather cold but there is no cold wave like situation in any part of the state. In last 24 hours, rain occurred in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Sagar division besides Gwalior and Chambal division.

Light to medium fog was observed in Bhind, Morena, Datia, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Bhopal, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Raisen, Sehore, Sagar, Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla. The lowest visibility of 50 metres was recorded in Sagar, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The lowest temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rewa followed by Gwalior (9.4 degrees Celsius), Datia (10.1 degrees Celsius), Shivpuri (10.1 degrees Celsius) and Narsinghpur (11.2 degrees Celsius). According to meteorological department, fog is likely to occur in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar division and in districts like Bhopal, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mhowganj, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sehore, Mandsaur and Neemuch.