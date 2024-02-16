 Bhopal: Wear Mask For 1 Month, Docs Tells Harda Residents
Bhopal: Wear Mask For 1 Month, Docs Tells Harda Residents

Patients need to take extra care

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The doctors in Harda have advised residents there to wear mask for at least one month to protect themselves from air pollution. Air pollutants emitted due to gun powder of firecrackers is still present in lower level of atmosphere. People in Harda have complained of vomiting, burning sensation in eyes and cough in last one week, according to doctors. Gunpowder is a mixture of different compounds. The three main components of gunpowder are carbon (from charcoal 15% by weight), sulphur (from sulphur dioxide 10% by weight) and potassium (from potash 75% by weight). Harda’s physician Dr Pramod Bhumarkar said, “Pollutants will remain suspended in lower layer in atmosphere, which people are inhaling.

It is definitely a health hazard. It will be better if people will wear mask for protection at least for one month. In summer, pollutants will evaporate as temperature will rise.” Harda CMHO Dr HA Singh said, “People should wear mask specially when people visit blast site and its surrounding areas. We cannot rule out health hazard. People should adopt preventive measures.” Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “The gunpowder used in most fireworks has extremely high carbon content.

When ignited, it fills the air with fine particles capable of inflaming airways and lodging in lungs. Particulates can cause coughing, sore throats and burning eyes. For people with asthma, other respiratory, cardiovascular conditions, the effects are much worse.”

