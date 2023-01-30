Bhopal: We should get jobs, land and loans, say members of nomadic, denotified communities

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the different nomadic, semi-nomadic and denotified communities want work, reservation in government jobs, agricultural land and loan. They say that they lost traditional livelihoods and education and skills were needed to make a living. Members of Pardhi, Kalbeliya, Bagri, Kuchbandia and Bedia communities are in the city to participate in the ongoing 38th Lokrang, themed on nomadic, semi-nomadic and denotified communities. They have built their traditional houses as part of an exhibition named Dera on the premises of Ravindra Bhavan to introduce the visitors to their culture and lifestyle.

They told the Free Press that their traditional occupations have either become obsolete or have been banned by government. Pardhis used to catch and hunt birds, Kalbeliyas were snake charmers, Bagris used to make mats from date palm leaves while Bedias used to entertain people with Rai dance. Ismail Pawar, 60, a Pardhi, said that the system was making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer. “We too had contributed to freedom struggle. But why is it that a few are ruling while most are suffering,” he said. Santosh Kalbeliya, 40, from Dewas, said that all his four children were studying. “We are not educated but our children are. Why they shouldn’t get jobs?” he asked. His wife Angoori said that the income from daily wage work was irregular.

Dhanraj Kuchbandiya, 30, from Seoni said that the government should be give reservation, farmlands and loans. “We face problems in getting caste certificates as we keep moving from one place to another and do not have necessary documents,” he said. Suraj Bedia from Sagar wants government to provide a platform for popularising the traditional Rai dance. Bantu Bodana from Nagda (Ujjain), a Bagri, said that their community belongs to SC. The level of education in this community is so low that they do get benefit of reservations. “So, we should be put in ST category,” he added.

