 Bhopal: Water sports talent hunt to begin on May 1
Bhopal: Water sports talent hunt to begin on May 1

"Now, it is time to add new athletes to the squad," Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said while reviewing Water Sports Academy activities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The talent hunt for Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy will be held in 25 districts of the state from May 1 to 15. The athletes who took part in the youth games here previously participated in the senior tournament at National Games 2022 and won medals for the state.

Under the talent hunt, athletes will be selected from remote areas of the state where feeder centres may be opened. Scindia said that IQ tests, physical tests would be conducted according to age. Scindia said, "It is our responsibility to take talented children to national level," she added.

Along with this, Scindia has directed officers to ensure that the players of all the sports academies run in the state get millet meal once a week.

