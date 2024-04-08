Bhopal: Water Shortage Scorches Summer Needs; 9 Urban Bodies Get Drinking Water After 2 Days

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The summer season has just started but water crisis has started to haunt many. Out of 413 urban bodies, nine urban bodies are getting drinking water after the gap of two days. There are at least 79 places in state, which get water after a day’s gap. About 325 urban local bodies get water supply daily.

The situation is likely to become grim in May and June. Alarmed over the situation, Directorate of Urban Administration and Development is preparing a contingency plan.

It is working on different options including supplying drinking water through tankers and acquisition of bore wells. Budget has been made for cities in dire need of drinking water.

According to a senior official of Directorate of Urban Administration and Development, Dongar Parasia, Sehore, Jawar, Kukdeshwar (Neemuch), Tonk Khurd, Pipliya Mandi (Dewas) are receiving drinking water after a gap of two days.

“Efforts are underway to increase number of water supply tankers in such places so that situation does not become grave,” he said.

3-month plan

Bharat Yadav, commissioner, Directorate of Urban Administration and Development, said, “Three-month contingency plan has been made to deal with water scarcity problem and budget has been sanctioned in this regard. Under the plan, water will be transported and water sources will be acquired by collectors and Chief Municipal Officers according to need in the water-hit areas.”

Work is being done under Amrit 2 and half of Detailed Project Report has been prepared. After two years of implementation of schemes under Amrit 2, there will be no water scarcity in any part of the state. There will be regular water supply everywhere.

Pani Piye Sath Sath to beat heat Subhash School

Government Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence launched, Pani Piye Sath Sath, on Monday to beat the heat as well as to motivate students to drink water as much as they can, especially in summer.

FP Photo

Under the initiative, teachers and students will drink water in the class together to maintain hydration level after every two periods.

Principal Sudhakar Parashar said, “We often see that some students suffer from dehydration during summer. As a result, they faint. So, we started the initiative to avoid such problems as well as to raise awareness among students.