Bhopal: Water For Change To Stimulate Long-Term Research On Urban Water Management Systems 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has undertaken an international research project - Water for Change - to stimulate long-term research on urban water management systems.

It is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research (NWO), Government of Netherlands,. It focuses on three cities in India - Bhopal, Bhuj and Kozhikode to co-create a Water Sensitive City Framework and Fit-for-Purpose Guidelines.

In all, 12 PhD scholars from five institutes of India - MANIT, Bhopal, IIT Roorkee, IIT Gandhi Nagar, CEPT Ahmedabad and CWRDM, Kozhikode and six institutes from the Netherlands - Delft University of Technology, University of Twente, DRIFT Rotterdam, Stichting IRC, Stichting IHE Delft and Stichting Deltares are part of the project. As a part of the transition management framework, three workshops have been organised under the project in all the three case cities.

These workshops were attended by many stakeholders of Bhopal (government officials, academicians and NGOs) and 30 Indian and foreign delegates from the Water for Change consortium.

By means of these interactive workshops, local stakeholders, researchers and experts collectively identified city level complex water challenges, co-designed an operational vision statement to enable water sensitivity in the city and formulated suitable pathways and the experiments to formulate a smooth transition towards a Water Sensitive Bhopal.

Bhishma Sahni Drama Fest Begins With Urdu Play ‘Bichhu’

The play was based on adaptation of French play, penned by playwright Molier in the 17th century

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five –day ‘12th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Bahubhashiye Natya Samaroh’ began with an Urdu play ‘Bichhu’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Friday. The play was based on the adaptation of French play, penned by playwright Molier in the 17th century.

The story revolves around the love affair of two miserly Nawabs and their children, starring senior theatre artist Ashok Bulani in the lead roles of Nawab Banne Miyan and Ubaidullah Khan Munne Miyan. The story of the play starts with Munir's troubles. This is the son of Nawab Munne Mian who has gone out of the country and suddenly news of his return is received.

Munir is upset because he has planned to marry Razia, who is Banne Miyan's daughter. To solve this problem he seeks help from his servants Rahmat and Hashmat. Rehmat is a very clever person, he represents the scorpion nature, whereas Afzal, the son of another miser Nawab Banne Mian, falls in love with Mili, but his father is against this marriage.