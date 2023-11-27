Bhopal: Wandering Urban Tiger Sends Forest Officials On Toes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger moving on Kerwa road left the forest officials on toes recently. A passerby had shot the video of tiger walking on road which went viral on the social media.

The forest officials said that tiger later went inside the jungle and it is still in the jungle area. District Forest Officer Alok Pathak said to Free Press that a male tiger, aged around six and half years, had strayed on the road area of Kerwa three to four days back.

It was during the night hours that tiger moved towards the road area. “ On coming to know about tiger’s movement, we have stopped the traffic on both sides of the road as part of safety methods.

The tiger later went inside the Kerwa jungle and it is still inside the jungle,” he said, Sources said that a patrolling team of forest officials is monitoring the area regularly to check that tiger should not come back in open and pose threat to the passer bys. “

It was yesterday that tiger had killed a prey inside the jungle,” said a forest officer. Notably, urban tigers are living inside the Kerwa jungle and they are often sighted in open area of Kerwa.

There are at least 22 adult urban tigers. So far, not a single human being has been attacked by urban tigers. The urban tigers normally come out in open during night.