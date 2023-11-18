Bhopal: Voter Turnout Increases By 1% In Huzur, Several Names Missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voter turnout in the Huzur constituency represented by BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma witnessed a slight uptick in the voter turnout in the Assembly elections 2023, as compared to 2018.

The voter turnout in the constituency was recorded 70 per cent on Friday, while in 2018, it had frozen at 69.68 per cent. Naresh Gyanchandani from Congress has locked horns with the BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma in the Huzur constituency this time.

BJP and Congress supporters had flocked the polling booths in Huzur, but no nefarious activities or untoward incidents were observed there.

A number of anomalies, however surfaced, as several voters did not have their names mentioned in the voter list.

One such woman, named Sneha Paul, expressed discontent over not being able to cast her vote due to absence of her name in the list.

