Bhopal: Visitors Witness First Love, Watch Black Lady At Rose Exhibition | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 43rd All India Rose Exhibition organised by Madhya Pradesh Rose Society and Horticulture Department that ended on Sunday witnessed the display of 440 varieties of roses, including High Breed Tea Roses, Floribunda, Miniature, Polyantha, Standard Roses, Indian Roses, Tata Sanitarian, Abracadabra, Black Lady, Devin and First Love.

The event featured roses like King of the Show, Princess of Wales, Queen of the Show, Floribunda Prince of the Show, Magic Carousel, and Princess of the Show. In the soil-less category, lollipop blooms and roses attracted viewers. In Lollipop Blooms, burnt coal from railway engines and pieces of brick are used in pots. It does not require soil and does not cause any disease. Among them, Abracadabra rose, with its dark maroon colour, showcased unique stripes.

Black Lady, a dark maroon rose, changes to black in cooler temperatures. Abracadabra rose is known for its velvety texture, adding to its allure. The Black Lady rose is visually stunning with an intriguing name and a fragrance that can enchant observers. Devin rose, while not fully bloomed, is known for fragrance, maked it highly popular among enthusiasts. A delegation of the World Federation of Roses Society also participated. It reviewed the preparations for World Rose Convention, which is to be held in Bhopal in January 2028.