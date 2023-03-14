Bhopal: Vishali Bawa’s paintings depict genuine emotions rather than suppressing them for societal expectations

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Vishali Bawa emphasised the importance of acknowledging and expressing genuine emotions rather than suppressing them for societal expectations through her artworks.

The New York- based Art Director has showcased around 24 paintings under a two-day solo painting exhibition ‘Prismatic’ at Swaraj Bhawan Art Gallery on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city.

Her artworks are a culmination of intricate traditional hand work and layers of superimposition of strokes, textures and colours on digital software's. These artworks are then printed on canvas for viewing. She works intuitively, allowing the creative process to guide her to the finished piece. Abstract expressionism and cultural nuances have had a strong influence on her work.

One of the showcased pieces was a thought-provoking art installation featuring seven circular pieces on reflective acrylic, each depicting a different emotion. She used reflective acrylic so that the viewer could see a reflection of themselves in the artworks and tune into their own emotions.

“This is my third exhibition but first time in Bhopal. I have prepared the works depicting emotional well-being in two years during Covid-19 pandemic,” says Vishali who hails from Bhopal and her mother Preety Bawa is ceramic artist.

As a Senior Art Director at Digitas Health in New York, Vishali is passionate about communicating the importance of emotional health and welfare through her art. The exhibition explores emotions through a prism, aiming to capture the complexity and depth of human feelings and bring to light their many nuances.

Padma Shri Dhrupad vocalist Umakan Gundecha inaugurated the exhibition on Monday. “Vishali Bawa’s work is filled with emotion; it is raw, intense, leaving a permanent mark on each of her viewers. You will surely remember her work not only for their intensity but also for their incredible detail, as the artist has an incredible talent for mature hand work and mixing mediums,” Gundecha says.