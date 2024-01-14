Bhopal: Villagers Protest Against Boundary Wall Construction On Gufa Mandir Road | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions prevailed on the road leading to Gufa Mandir on Saturday after residents of Barela village protested against the construction of a boundary wall of a bridge over a drain, the police said. The police added that stones were also pelted during the protests, in which three persons were injured.

However, no case has been registered till now, they said. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said that a boundary wall was being constructed on the road leading to Gufa mandir in Koh-e-fiza area on Saturday.

This did not, however, go down well with the residents of the Barela village. The villagers staged a sit-in on the spot. The sit-ins continued till 3 pm and stones were pelted on the team indulged in the construction of the boundary wall.

A man named Neeraj Pandit sustained injuries on his head and two others were also injured. They approached the Koh-e-fiza police and demanded to lodge an FIR against the accused. The incident is being probed currently, SHO Marskole said.