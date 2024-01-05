Bhopal: Vijayvargiya Won’t Go To Mantralaya To Take Charge Due To ‘Kharmas’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will go to Mantralaya to take the charge of his department after January 15.

Vijayvargiya will not take charge during Kharmas (inauspicious month), but he will work from home and dispose of files, so that his department does not face any problem.

He held a meeting with the officials of his department at his residence on Thursday.

It is necessary to improve the environment in cities, Vijayvargiya said, laying laid emphasis on development of forests in urban areas through private-public participation.

E-libraries may be started to help the students in urban areas, and, initially, it can be done on priority in four big cities – Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal, he said.

According to Vijayvargiya, there should 100% recovery of taxes by urban bodies.

Several projects related to local bodies may be launched at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur to strengthen the local economy and to provide more facilities to tourists, Vijayvargiya said.

There are scopes for water transport in the state, he said. The minister asked the officials of his department to make a plan to start the project.

He further said that efforts should be made so that the officials, working for the urban development bodies, may regularly get their salary.