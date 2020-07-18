Bhopal: Video of IPS officer taking envelopes goes viral, rattles administration

BHOPAL: A video clip connected with a senior IPS officer, going viral on Saturday, sent the police department into the tizzy.
The video clip shows an IPS officer sitting in a circuit house and taking envelopes from some police officers.
The video clipping is related to IPS officer V Madhu Kumar. According to sources, the video clipping belongs to the period when he was IG of Ujjain, and it was made in Nalkheda.
Kumar had been IG of Ujjain for four years when the video was prepared.
In the video, the officer is seen sitting and heads of each police station coming to him with envelopes one after another.
The officer is also seen noting down something on each envelope and keeping each of them in a briefcase.
The story behind the video going suddenly viral is that, a group of IPS officer want to get Kumar removed from the post of commissioner of transport department, so the video was made viral.
According to sources, the government may take strong action against the culprit.
Vice president of Congress’s media cell Bhupendra Gupta said stringent action should be taken against such corrupt officers, because they sap the system like termite. Such officers are neither good for the state nor for the country, he said.
Tansport minister Govind Singh Rajput said that the video has come to government’s notice. “We will ensure a proper investigation. However, this video is of the time when he was posted as IG Ujjain.”