Bhopal: Video of IPS officer taking envelopes goes viral, rattles administration

BHOPAL: A video clip connected with a senior IPS officer, going viral on Saturday, sent the police department into the tizzy.

The video clip shows an IPS officer sitting in a circuit house and taking envelopes from some police officers.

The video clipping is related to IPS officer V Madhu Kumar. According to sources, the video clipping belongs to the period when he was IG of Ujjain, and it was made in Nalkheda.

Kumar had been IG of Ujjain for four years when the video was prepared.

In the video, the officer is seen sitting and heads of each police station coming to him with envelopes one after another.

The officer is also seen noting down something on each envelope and keeping each of them in a briefcase.