Bhopal: Private offices to open with 50% strength, shops to remain open till 8 pm from Monday

The new height of the corona infection in the state capital had brought worries to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Now in Bhopal, the timings of the shops have been cut to two hours and only 50 percent of staff is permitted in the private office.

In the corona arrangement preparatory meet on Saturday, the CM informed that in Bhopal the corona positivity rate had reached to 10 percent, and this the time to take maximum precautions.

From Monday, private offices will be functional with 50 percent strength and the shops timing, which was earlier 10 pm, is reduced to 8 pm.

Ahead of Independence Day, the CM through video-conferencing said that the celebration should be carried with full precautions.

"The situation of Nasrullaganj is alarming. While assessing the medical staff of the block of Sehore district, it was found that they are not able to conduct the testing properly. If the district fails to increase the testing numbers, Nasrullaganj will be put totally lockdown," said the CM.

The chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains stated that in a few of the districts the corona positivity rate had dropped. The districts like Ujjain, Sagar, Shivpuri, Datia have shown a declining rate but districts like Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargon, Dhar, Sehore, Sheopur, Hosangabad, Narsinghpur have shown a surge in corona positive rate.