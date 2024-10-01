Bhopal: Vendors Force To Pay Money To Local Goons; Enjoying Patronage Of Local Politicians

Bhopal Boat club road | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Hafta-Vasuli,’ ‘Takhat,’ ‘Gabbar Singh Tax,’ or ‘Rangdari Tax’—these are not the names of movies but kinds of extortion that street vendors, hawkers, and kiosk operators are subjected to in the state capital. Kiosk operators are forced to pay this Rangdari tax to local goons, who allegedly enjoy the patronage of local politicians. Vendors cannot run their businesses unless they appease these goons by regularly paying these illegal ‘taxes.’

‘Takhat’ is in trend in Bittan Market (vegetable markets) for vendors. Per day, vendors have to pay Rs 80-Rs 100 to the mafia here. Similarly, Gabbar Singh Tax – for which they use the term GST’- is also a kind of ‘Hafta-Vasuli’ from other street vendors who operate kiosks.

The incident of women hawkers manhandling a corporator at Food street in Shahpura is an outcome of this Rangdari tax. A video of the incident surfaced on social media. Vikram Meena, food street vendor, at Shahpura, said, “Many times we were blackmailed and threatened that a case would be registered under SC/ST Act if we do not pay the amount. We have already paid Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh to the local mafia .”

Suresh Gurjar, Bittan Market vendor, “We have to pay ‘Takhat’ to run our business in the vegetable market. Daily we pay Rs 100 to local mafia who manage the entire Bittan Market affairs.” Echoing the same views, Mahesh Patel, who operates a kiosk in court vicinity, said, “For protection of our kiosks from BMC anti-encroachment drive, we have to pay local mafia who have links with the civic body administration. We have to pay on a regular basis.”

15,000 illegal kiosks in city

BMC chairman Kisan Suryavanshi said that around 15,000 illegal Gumti (Kiosks) are being operated in the city. BMC administration is carrying out a drive to nail these illegal kiosks under an anti-encroachment drive.

Legal kiosks

Only 254 kiosks in various hawkers corners are legal as these are allotted by Bhopal municipal corporation, BMC additional commissioner Nidhi Singh said.

Location of legal kiosks or hawkers corners are Lalghati Chowraha, Kali Mandir, Sultania hospital compound, Firdos Park(Kamla Park), MANIT-Nehru Nagar, Birla Mandir, Lily Talkies, Old Subhash Nagar, in front of St Mary School, Chhapan Bhog(Malviya Nagar), MP Nagar(Zone-1), Shivaji Nagar, Habibganj Railway station, 10-number Market, Manisha Market, Kalpana Nagar(swimming pool), Khajuri Sadak, People's Hospital.