Bhopal: Veera Rana To Get Charge Of CS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has decided to give the charge of chief secretary to 1988-batch IAS officer Veera Rana keeping in mind the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that is in place because of the election. The government plans to give her the charge instead of appointing her as CS for the MCC.

Nevertheless, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may take a decision on whether Rana should be given the charge of CS or appointed as CS, on Wednesday. There are possibilities that Rana may be given the charge of CS along with her present responsibilities. A chief secretary will be appointed after the election results are out.

Incumbent CS Iqbal Singh Bains is going to retire on November 30. After his retirement, the government will hand over the charge of the CS to senior-most IAS officer, and Rana’s name is on top of the list of all senior IAS officers in the state. Rana is Chairman Board of Secondary Education and holding the post of commissioner of Agriculture Production. The state government has called a cabinet meeting on November 30 when Bains will be given a formal send-off.

Rana will also be present there. In the past there was only one female CS in the state and she was Niamala Buch. If Rana is appointed CS, she will be the second woman CS in MP.