Bhopal: Animal Feed Outlets Catch Fire, Fire Brigade, BMC Avert Targedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident of fire was averted in Budhwara in Old Bhopal on Tuesday evening though traders were selling loose kerosene from their outlets in open market. Fire flared at animal feed outlets on roadside in Budhwara in ward no 25 on Tuesday evening. Fire brigade team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other shops. According to local residents, traders sell animal feed specially for birds on roadside in Budhwara.

They also sell loose kerosene in open market. They were filling kerosene in stove, which caught fire. The fire spread within no time engulfing canopies of outlets. Earlier, complaints were made against encroachment in the market by traders but no attention was paid. Huge gunny bags of animal feeds are kept outside, extending the shops.

Other traders too had taken objection on extension of shops as it causes congestion on road. Corporator of ward number 25 Rafiq Qureshi said, “There are four outlets of particular community, which runs them to sell animal feed specially for birds. They also sell loose kerosene. So fire erupted in outlets but BMC doused it on time. There is no major damage.” Fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, “Fire erupted in animal feed outlets, which are located on roadside in Budhwara. Kerosene was filled in stove. In the mean time, fire flared up. BMC team immediately rushed and extinguished the fire. Traders sell loose kerosene on roadside.” SDM (city) Aman Mishra said, “Selling of loose kerosene in open market is not allowed. Only fair price shops are allowed to sell kerosene oil. If vendors are selling it in open, we will look into matter.”