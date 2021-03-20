Bhopal: Van Vihar National Park to remain closed on Sunday due to lockdown

Bhopal: Van Vihar National Park will remain closed on Sunday due to lockdown imposed in view of increasing cases of coronavirus. The Van Vihar management issued a notice in this regard on Saturday.

Van Vihar director Ajay Yadav said national park will remain closed every Sunday till further orders. It will also remain closed every Friday as usual. On other days, it will remain open from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Visitors have been told to adhere to rules regarding corona like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.

Sources from the district administration said that other places like museums and parks etc are also expected to issue similar directives by evening.