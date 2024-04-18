Bhopal: Van Vihar Loses Tiger ‘Panna’ At 14; Postmortem Reports Awaited

Bhopal: Van Vihar Loses Tiger ‘Panna’ Dies At 14; Postmortem Reports Awaited | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the most adored Tiger’s of Van Vihar, Panna, has passed away on Thursday at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park. He was brought to Van Vihar from Kanha Tiger Reserve at the age of 4. The cause of his death has not been clarified yet.

According to information, Panna died at midnight on Thursday. A postmortem has been conducted on his body and the samples have been sent to the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health in Jabalpur. The actual cause of death can be revealed only after the reports.

The 14-year-old Tiger was adored by the tourists of Van Vihar. He was brought to the National Park from Kanha Tiger Reserve on March 28, 2014. That time he was just four years old.

The post-mortem of the dead male tiger was conducted by the Wildlife physician of Van Vihar Dr. Atul Gupta and the Wildlife physician of Wildlife SOS Dr. Rajat Kulkarni. During the post-mortem, samples of internal organs were taken for testing, which have been sent to Jabalpur Forensics for further tests.

After the postmortem, the male tiger was cremated respectfully in the presence of Forest Conservator, Bhopal Circle Director, Assistant Director, doctors and staff of Bhopal Van Vihar.