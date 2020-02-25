Bhopal: Vallabh Bhawan Rotary one-way irks commuters

BHOPAL: One-way traffic movement around the Vallabh Bhawan Rotary was ensured by the traffic police on Monday.
The barricades have been put up around the Vallabh Bhawan, Satpura Bhawan and Vindhyachal bhawan and commuters found violating the one-way are being asked by cops to return.
The area is used by the commuters for two-way routes on ordinary days and now the extra commute along the rotary is bothering the commuters.
They questioned as why other routes, that remain congested, are not turned one-sided and vehicles from both the sides ply on it and Vallabh Bhawan area is turned one-way for VIP movement.
On the other hand the hawkers around the rotary were shifted to the area of post office that remains under severe traffic jam.
Cops should focus on others areas
Aditya Agrwal, a commuter around the Vallabh Bhawan says the roads around New Market remain congested and are also one-way, but no one ever tried to impose the rule there. The action at Vallabh Bhawan is a nice step, but the police department should also focus on other areas as well, he says.
Heavy rush on other roads remain unmonitored
A commuter Gopal Pushpak says that the road from New Market to the Link Road Number-1, is also one sided, but it is used by both the sides. There are several roads where there is heavy rush, but the police never monitors them, he says.
Hawkers displaced without plan
Shankar Makoriya, ex-corproator says that the hawkers were displaced from the areas around the rotary and were shifted to other areas without any plan, so that the diversions becomes easy. Those hawkers are suffering as they lost their livelihood and even those areas are now witnessing a heavy jam now, he says. If the diversion is needed, then the authorities should impose it in the areas that have a heavy rush as the roads around the Vallabh bhawan are too wide for any jam or congestion, he says.
‘We will target other areas’
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic Govind Bihari Rawat says that there is shortage of force for the implementation of one-way rule. He says that once the Vallabh Bhawan Rotary turns one-sided and we feel the need to withdraw cops from the area, we will target other areas in Bhopal.