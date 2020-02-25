Bhopal: Vallabh Bhawan Rotary one-way irks commuters

Cops should focus on others areas

Aditya Agrwal, a commuter around the Vallabh Bhawan says the roads around New Market remain congested and are also one-way, but no one ever tried to impose the rule there. The action at Vallabh Bhawan is a nice step, but the police department should also focus on other areas as well, he says.

Heavy rush on other roads remain unmonitored

A commuter Gopal Pushpak says that the road from New Market to the Link Road Number-1, is also one sided, but it is used by both the sides. There are several roads where there is heavy rush, but the police never monitors them, he says.

Hawkers displaced without plan

Shankar Makoriya, ex-corproator says that the hawkers were displaced from the areas around the rotary and were shifted to other areas without any plan, so that the diversions becomes easy. Those hawkers are suffering as they lost their livelihood and even those areas are now witnessing a heavy jam now, he says. If the diversion is needed, then the authorities should impose it in the areas that have a heavy rush as the roads around the Vallabh bhawan are too wide for any jam or congestion, he says.

‘We will target other areas’

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) traffic Govind Bihari Rawat says that there is shortage of force for the implementation of one-way rule. He says that once the Vallabh Bhawan Rotary turns one-sided and we feel the need to withdraw cops from the area, we will target other areas in Bhopal.