Bhopal: ‘UTKARSH’ Folk Artists Of 12 States Enthrall Audiences With Performances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Myur Raas of Uttar Pradesh, Aji Lamu of Uttar Pradesh, Phag of Haryana, Kalbeliya of Rajasthan , Natuwa dance of West Bengal, Kargattam of Tamil Nadu, Puja Kunitha of Karnatka and Sirmauri Nati from Humachal Pradesh dance were the major attraction at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Friday.

It was part of the second-day of a three-day national festival of folk and tribal expressions ‘Utkarsh,’ organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi New Delhi in association with Madhya Pradesh Culture Department. Folk and tribal dances of 12 states of the country were presented on the day.

A scintillating performance of Mayur Raas which depicts love between Radha –Krishna by Braj Lok Sanskriti Evam Sewa Santhan , Mathura enthralled the audience. The female artistes of the troupe presented dance wearing ‘Morpankh (Peacock’s feathers ) of 20 Kg.

Presented by Mon Indigenous Culture and Welfare Society, Aji Lamu is one of the most exciting folk dance forms of Arunachal Pradesh. It is performed by members of Monpa Tribes. The performance is characterised by various animal marks, props and background scenes to suit the story. Presented by Haryana Lok Kala Sansthan , Rohtak, Phag dance is a popular folk dance form of Haryana and is performed by the agricultural community of the state. Kalbelia dance, performed by Appanath Kalbeliya Troupe from Rajasthan, is particularly performed by a Rajasthani tribe called ‘Kalbelia’.

The dance is now on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Presented by Birendra Kalindi Natua dance, Natua is an ancient dance of Purulia district, West Bengal.

