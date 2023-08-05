Bhopal: Utkarsh Ends With Folk, Tribal Dances Of 12 States | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day national festival of folk and tribal dances, Utkarsh, ended with folk and tribal dances of 12 states at Ravindra Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, organised the event in association with MP Culture Development. They included Rauf of Kashmir, Sorathi of Sikkim, Jhijhiya of Bihar, Hojagiri of Tripura, Gaud Maria of Chhattisgarh, Pulkali of Kerala, Chhapeli of Uttarakhand, Gotipua of Odisha, Bhangra of Punjab, Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, Oggu Dolu of Telangana and Gudum Baja Madhya Pradesh.

Presented by Surangan, Patna, Jhijhiya is a famous folk dance of Bihar and is performed in Mithila. This dance is performed by women only. Navaratri is celebrated to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Parvati, and Saraswati.

Presented by Shah Kalandar Folk Theatre, Badgam, Rouf dance is a traditional and rhythmic folk dance of Jammu and Kashmir. Amidst rows of blooming tulips, you will find women wearing colourful dresses celebrating spring. Colourful lights, designed by president award winner Kamal Jain from Bhopal was appreciated by audience.

