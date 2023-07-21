Bhopal: US Prof Urges Academics To Decolonise Research & Knowledge Systems

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): University of Miami’s professor Jyotika Ramaprasad called up academicians to decolonise research and knowledge systems. She said, the world is too Euro-centric. There is a pressing need to decolonise it. Research done in western demography cannot be applicable in other countries. She said researchers must think on creative or produce message rather than looking for effect studies, she added.

Prof Ramaprasad was speaking at a session on ‘Foundations of Quantitative Research’ at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication on Thursday. She shared information about her project she is carrying on with Indian journalists. She said, the project has been done in 60 countries in its second phase and now it is in its third phase. In the second session on formative research and creative strategy, she said solutions on social issues and problems should always be based on research. Every decision should be based on research, she said.

She interacted with students and research scholars in two different sessions in the pre-conference of ICAN6 International Conference. Vice-chancellor Prof K G Suresh said that academic institutions should be think-tanks. He said, implemented by the government, National Education Policy (NEP) emphasised on research as our universities are more teaching and learning centres.

ICAN6 Int’l Conference today

ICAN6 International Conference on 'Identity, Culture, Agenda Driven and Newscast' will be held at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal on Friday. Vice-chancellor Prof KG Suresh will chair the inaugural session. Over 50 research papers will be presented in different technical sessions in the conference.

