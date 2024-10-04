 Bhopal Updates: US Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Chhindwara Grain Trader Duped Of ₹40 Lakhs By 2 Crooks
His health deteriorated suddenly late on Wednesday night and he was rushed to AIIMS, where he died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:15 AM IST
Representational Image

US Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 76-year-old man of American-origin died in a hospital on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The man was residing in Bhopal for the past five months and his kin in America have been apprised of his death, the police added.

Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlaal Bharti said the deceased was identified as Thomas David Stone. He hailed from Washington State in the US and had arrived in the city five months ago to see his friend, Ritesh Shukla, who resides in Awadhpuri, and is a journalist.

Three days ago, Shukla left for Kolkata, while Thomas was staying at his house in Awadhpuri. His health deteriorated suddenly late on Wednesday night and he was rushed to AIIMS, where he died while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The police were informed, who have sent his body for post-mortem. The circumstances surrounding his death are still not clear, and the police are probing the incident, they said.

Chhindwara Grain Trader Duped Of ₹40 Lakhs By 2 Crooks

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Two crooks duped a grain trader hailing from Chhindwara to the tune of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of getting him 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat at a lower price, the police said. An FIR has been registered against them, and the police have launched a search for the duo, they added.

Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the complainant, Arun Kumar Sahu, a resident of Chhindwara, had met two men in Bhopal, named Arun Malviya and Tarun Malviya in 2021. The duo used to operate an office at a mall in the city.

Sahu, a grain trader, had expressed his desire to purchase 50,00 metric tonnes of wheat. The duo told him that they have good contacts at the Food Corporation of India (FCI), and would procure wheat grain at a lower price for him. They demanded Rs 40 lakh from Sahu in exchange for the same.

When Sahu transferred the amount to the duo in multiple transactions, the duo went incommunicado and fled. Sahu approached the police on Thursday, who have registered an FIR against the two and begun hunting for them. 

