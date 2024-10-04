Bhopal: DEO Takes Over Private School’s Operation, Where Nursery Kid Was Raped

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The private school in Kamla Nagar, where a three-year-old girl was raped, reopened on Thursday. The school will now be operated by the District Education Officer (DEO). The DEO has appointed Brijendra Katare, principal of government school Jamusar Kalan to look after the academic session 2024-2025 of the pvt school.

The school’s recognition will not be renewed for the next academic session. As of now, there are 324 students in the school; 79 of them were enrolled through Right to Education (RTE). The school was sealed following public outrage over the case involving the teacher and the girl.

After a six-member inquiry committee submitted its report, district collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh proposed to the government that the DEO should take over the school’s operation.

Two teams were formed to investigate the matter. The first report highlighted serious negligence by the school management regarding the safety of the girls. The committee also submitted its report to the collector regarding the school’s management.

DEO NK Ahirwar said that this is the first time in Bhopal that a private school will come under government control. According to the rules, if such an incident (rape) occurs in a private school, the government can take over its management. He said that a government school principal has been assigned to manage the school’s operations.